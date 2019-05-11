Princess Cruises announces largest ever Australia, New Zealand 2020/21 season

11th Saturday, May 2019 - 08:50 UTC Full article

Five Princess Cruises ships are slated to service the 2020-21 cruise season, offering a capacity of more than 220,000 guests, and 127 total departures on more than 70 itineraries

Princess Cruises has announced its largest Australia and New Zealand cruise season ever offered sailing towards some of the world’s most dramatic destinations during the cruise line’s October 2020 to May 2021 season. New for this season, Regal Princess joins sister ship Majestic Princess in Australia, marking the cruise line’s youngest fleet to sail in this region.

Regal Princess is a MedallionClass ship powered by the OceanMedallion, the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to enjoy what they love most about cruising. Regal Princess will be visiting Singapore in November 2020 on her way to Australia.

In total, five Princess Cruises ships are slated to service the 2020-21 cruise season, offering a capacity of more than 220,000 guests, and 127 total departures on more than 70 itineraries, ranging in length from two to 35 days.

Guests can explore the natural wonders of Australia and the cultural discoveries of New Zealand, to the island paradises of Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji and more. This season includes 80 destinations in 19 countries, from six homeports, including:

• Sydney & Auckland – Majestic Princess and Regal Princess

• Melbourne – Sapphire Princess

• Brisbane – Sun Princess

• Adelaide (NEW) and Perth (Fremantle) – Sea Princess

Highlights of the 2020-21 Australia & New Zealand cruise season include:

• New – 14-day Eastern & Southern Explorer voyage sailing roundtrip from Adelaide aboard Sea Princess, featuring a maiden call to the port of Eden.

• Return to Christchurch (Lyttelton) – on select New Zealand itineraries, starting in Nov. 2020, Majestic Princess and Regal Princess will return to the rebuilt region of Christchurch, which was devastated by an earthquake in February 2011.

• More Ashore Ports – offering guests more to explore while in port, this season offers late night departures from 14 cities, including Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, to name a few.

• Access to 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Sydney Opera House, Greater Blue Mountains and Fiordland National Park.

• Two cruise-tour options that combine a multi-night land tour with a cruise to visit the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru National Park’s for Ayers Roc