Argentine lawmaker shot in street incident on Friday died

13th Monday, May 2019 - 09:37 UTC Full article

The death of Hector Olivares, 61, was announced by his ruling party coalition, called Cambiemos.

An Argentine lawmaker died on Sunday of gunshot wounds he suffered last week in a daylight attack outside the Congress building in Buenos Aires. The death of Hector Olivares, 61, was announced by his ruling party coalition, called Cambiemos.

Six people have been detained, including two men arrested on Friday for the shooting which happened a day earlier and left Marcelo Yadon, a civil servant, dead at the scene.

He had been walking with Olivares.

Authorities say the shooting was not politically motivated.

Yadon, 58, was hit five times at close range as he walked in a square in front of the National Congress with Olivares, a childhood friend.

Olivares was struck in the abdominal area and his condition had been touch-and-go ever since.

The motive of the shooting is still not officially known but press reports in Argentina have said it may have been linked to a relationship that Yadon was having with a much younger daughter of one of the assailants.

The shooting was caught on security cameras. Shots were fired at Olivares and Yadon from inside a parked car.

Two of the detainees were caught in neighboring Uruguay where they had fled and the car caught on video was rapidly found and helped to arrest the families involved in the apparently marriage cheatings and vengeance.