Armed man arrested in Argentina’s presidential office: he wanted to meet with Mauricio Macri

13th Monday, May 2019 - 17:03 UTC Full article

The Military House arrested and put under judicial disposal a man who, “claiming to have an audience” with the president, tried to enter with a firearm in his briefcase

An armed man was arrested in the Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential office, who tried to enter on the grounds that he had an audience with President Mauricio Macri. The suspect was carrying a box with a Magnum 44 Taurus revolver and was arrested by the Military House before entering the building, according to information from the Government office in Buenos Aires.

The arrested man is Francisco Ariel Muñiz (36), a person who, “claiming to have a hearing” with the president, tried to enter with a firearm in his portfolio.

“Upon finding out that the hearing with the president did not exist, the man tried to leave the briefcase containing a Magnum 44 Taurus revolver,” the Argentine presidency added in a bulletin.

This fact occurs almost two years after a man with psychiatric problems also tried to circumvent the security of the building by crashing into the bars of the Casa Rosada during night.

The head of state has received various threats through social networks and by telephone, as when in August 2017 a 26-year-old man was apprehended and accused of threatening to “burst” his house.

Last November, four teenagers were imprisoned and later released, for trying to enter with a car in a Macri holliday residence, giving as an excuse that one was the goddaughter of the president.

They had managed to pass the first access control to the fifth, at a time when the president was resting with his family.

However, when the security officers became aware of the deception and tried to stop them, the driver of the car backed off and left the place, which led to a police pursuit.

Finally, the four were arrested later in a fast food restaurant.

The image of Macri has fallen sharply in the polls in recent months, which has worsened the economic crisis that the country is living since, at the end of April 2018, began a sharp devaluation of the peso, inflation rose and it was triggered in a recession that still continues. Macri is still a candidate for October’s presidential elections.