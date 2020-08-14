Falklands Sports Council has new logo and announces scholarships scheme

The newly formed Falkland Islands National Sports Council (NSC) has revealed its new logo, designed by Tony Ellis of Tonedog Graphic Design. The front ‘wings’ represent the freedom and movement of sport and are also symbolic of a winner’s ribbon that the penguin is passing through, head raised in proud accomplishment.

The next scheduled overseas competition is the Island Games in Guernsey in July 2021, health conditions and protocols permitting. The International Island Games AGM is to be held on September 26, 2020.

Currently the Falklands anticipates sending up to 100 competitors in 10 sports if the games are on. The next Commonwealth Games is in Birmingham in 2021, for which the Islands has an allocation of 16 places. In the Islands, the NSC is in discussion with FIG about the possibility of taking on the new Sports Facilities Development project, utilizing a budget already agreed by FIG for the project.

The NSC is actively seeking a new Sports Development Officer to assist with the development and promotion of all sports to all age groups. Anybody interested in this exciting part-time work should contact the NSC.

Likewise the purpose of the new NSC Sports Scholarship scheme is to provide funding and support for young people to assist them in pursuing higher level competition in any NSC sport. Priority will be given to applicants who do not have other income to support their development, and to clubs who have made efforts to co-fund, announced a press release this week.

The principle focus of the scheme will be any full-time students who are eligible for Falkland Islands Government funding to study overseas, and are eligible to represent the Falkland Islands at any NSC sport at international level.

Scholarship funds can be used to pay for any direct costs associated with taking part in, training or preparing for an NSC sport. This will include, but is not necessarily limited to: - travel (where this is not covered by another party), - match or tournament entry fees, - club membership fees, - cost of coaching, - physio assistance (or equivalent), - coaching qualification fees (where the qualifications are relevant to the Falkland Islands).

The scheme is also available to young persons who are permanent residents of the Falklands Islands (who are still in the Islands) and who are under the age of 21, and whose development needs and potential are not being met through mainstream sports activity. This might include things like additional coaching or on-line support for development. This new scheme supports the NSC ethos of continued development for young people, and seeks to provide additional support where required. (Penguin News)