Airlines prepared to accept passengers with a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours before travel

19th Wednesday, August 2020 - 08:58 UTC Full article

Airlines and airports have asked a United Nations-led task force meeting on Monday to recommend that countries accept a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of travel as an alternative to quarantines that have decimated demand for travel, according to a document seen by news agency Reuters.

The industry wanted the task force to make the recommendation for passengers travelling from countries with high Covid-19 infection rates when it met to review guidelines for international travel amid the pandemic.

“A test prior to departure could reduce the risk of importation by up to 90%, enabling air travel to be opened up between a large number of countries without a quarantine requirement,” said the proposal from Airports Council International (ACI) and airline trade group International Air Transport Association (Iata).

“We don't support across-the-board mandatory testing,” Iata medical adviser David Powell said. “But if there are situations where there is a higher risk in the country of origin and it can avoid the need for quarantine, then we certainly support that and advocate for that concept.”

Dr Powell said the 48-hour period recommended by the Iata and ACI was up for discussion and that it could make sense for some travelers to take a second test upon arrival at their destination.

The push for testing comes as the industry's hopes for a recovery were dealt a blow last week when Britain reintroduced quarantines on travelers from France and the Netherlands.

Airlines are forecasting a 55% decline in air traffic this year, according to the Iata, which reported that 85% of surveyed travelers expressed concerns about quarantine.

The proposal calls for the use of PCR or polymerase chain reaction tests conducted outside of airports.

The task force did not raise testing as an alternative to quarantines in May when it recommended a uniform approach towards reviving flights. However, there is the possibility of this happening after yesterday's meeting.

While task force recommendations are voluntary, ICAO guidelines are typically adopted by its 193 member countries. Requiring testing raises cost issues for travelers, given airlines are unlikely to bear the approximate US$200 expense.

The sector faces up to US$314 billion in lost revenue in 2020, according to ICAO forecasts.