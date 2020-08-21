Falklands celebrate GCSE results: 96% of students secure points to continue overseas studies

The Falkland Islands government has congratulated students and teachers for the success achieved in this year's General Certificate of Secondary Education, GCSE, exams which open the way to continue tertiary studies overseas, and a greater autonomous future for the Islands.

And double praise for the Islands, since exams results in the UK have been extremely controversial, (academically and politically) particularly regarding the system applied to secure points.

In an official release the Falkland Islands Community School, FICS, underlines delights with this year's GCSE results, in which students and teachers have displayed resilience and determination to secure strong GCSE outcomes. 96% of Year 11 students also applied to study overseas has secured the points they needed. This is a 12% increase in students compared with last year. A number of students are progressing to Falklands' College to follow apprenticeships. This combines study with work experience and represents an important route for young people to contribute to the Islands' skills needs.

76% of the cohort have secured 5 GCSE or more at grade A to C, or 9 to 4, with 48% securing 5 GCSEs or more including English and Match at grade A to C or 9 to 4.

Marie Horton, Falklands' Director of Education said, “FICS pupils and staff should be congratulated for an extremely strong set of outcomes, 2020 has been a complex year in Education. We are thrilled to see so many young people gain the results they need for the next phase of their education”.

Karen Steen, Executive Head of the Falklands schools said, “18 months of dedicated focus on improvement has dramatically improved education throughout the Secondary School. For Year 11, this has delivered the outcomes that both staff and students have been working so hard to achieve. The unusual events of this year and uncertainty around the award of GCSE results has created an unprecedented situation. I would like to recognize the ethical and robust process carried out by staff, led by Principal, Ms Watson, which has ensured a fair set of results for our students”

Christina Watson, Principal of Secondary said, “I am delighted with what our students have achieved in the most difficult years. Our Year 11 students were working extremely hard before the examinations were cancelled and the results are a statement of their hard work and perseverance over many years. Students have had much support from their teachers and their parents, and we all celebrate their individual and collective successes”.

Lawmaker MLA Stacey Bragger twitted “huge congratulations to our Falklands Year 11 students for their excellent GCSE results. Students, families and staff should celebrate their success which has been achieved despite all the challenges of the last year. Well done all”.