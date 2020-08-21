Chile on Thursday faced questioning by a United Nations water rights expert who suggested the government could be placing economic development over human rights through controversial agriculture and energy projects.
Leo Heller, the UN special rapporteur on human rights to drinking water and sanitation, said he had asked the government to “clarify” its approach to the intensive cultivation of avocados in the central coastal region of Valparaiso, as well as the Alto Maipo Hydroelectric Project which lies southeast of the capital, Santiago.
“The Chilean Government would not be fulfilling its international human rights obligations if it prioritizes economic development projects over the human rights to water and health,” he said in a statement.
“These two projects may put that supply at risk, which is particularly worrying during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Chile has been in the grip of one of the worst droughts in 60 years and last year declared a water emergency in Petorca, the center of its world-leading avocado trade.
One avocado tree uses more water per day than the 50-litre daily quota set aside for each resident, Heller said, yet the government continues to grant new water rights to agricultural companies.
The current quota for residents did not account for the frequent hand washing required to kill coronavirus, he added.
The Alto Maipo Hydroelectric Project in the Andes mountains that loom over the nation's capital generates electricity by diverting the three main tributaries of the Maipo River through some 67km of tunnels.
Heller said the project could have a negative impact on the main source of drinking water for Santiago residents, but also worsen the city's pollution problem by damaging the Maipo River Basin “green corridor.”
Matias Asun, Greenpeace director in Chile, said the “harsh statement” was unprecedented. “This must be answered by the government,” he said.
It's another exceptionally beautiful day here in the glorious Aconcagua Valley and we're currently in the process of planting — a new table grape vineyard on a small piece of land we've retained as a family for over a century.
The Greenpeace radicals really need to cut down all the thousands of trees lining the Aconcagua valley that literally consume over one thousand liters daily each. (Unlike the superfood and labor providing avocado orchards that we carefully monitor their water usage.)
I also strongly support the strict enforcement of my nation's water ownership laws and unscrupulous growers stealing water should be severely punished. Water should be carefully conserved and used for the benefit of the people, which certainly respects private property on which taxes are properly paid. Also, I completely agree that public municipalities should be provided with clean water.
Remember old friend, Chile's Aconcagua Valley is a special place — the people, the vineyards, the orchards and the majestic Andes mountains. To give you an idea of what makes my family's avocados particularly special, they grow in one of the most enchanting hillside areas of my humble country — that is ideal is for growing them.
We’re talking about the beautiful landscape, the freshest Pacific and Andean breezes and, of course, the friendly Chilean sun. The most sublime weather conditions foster the growth of our superfood. This, accompanied by our care as hard working avocado growers — ensures you of that creamy avocado taste with each slice.
Hoping your Ligurian Summer is as pleasant, as our Winter is here.
¡Saludos!