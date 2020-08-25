Trump's sister, an ex federal judge, described the president as a liar with no principles

Maryanne Trump Barry, President Donald Trump's older sister and a former federal judge, described him as a liar who has “no principles” in a series of audio recordings made by her niece, Mary Trump, in 2018 and 2019.

The recordings were provided to The Washington Post, which published them online Saturday night. In the recording, Barry can be heard disparaging her brother's performance as president.

“His goddamned tweet and the lying, oh, my God,” she says in one of the recordings posted by the newspaper. “I'm talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying.”

Mary Trump is the author of the recently published book, Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created The World's Most Dangerous Man. In it, she recounted how the president's upbringing turned him into what she called a reckless leader.

According to The Post, Mary Trump secretly recorded 15 hours of face-to-face conversations with Barry about the president and his upbringing. The paper said she provided transcripts and audio excerpts.

In a statement provided by a White House spokesman, Donald Trump dismissed the accusations and referred to the recent death of his younger brother, Robert Trump. “Every day it's something else, who cares,” the president said. “I miss my brother, and I'll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before.”

Barry, who was appointed to the federal bench by President Ronald Reagan, says in one conversation that Donald Trump helped her get that appointment by asking his lawyer, Roy Cohn, to urge Reagan to appoint more female judges.

Barry says the president once said to her, “Where would you be without me?”

“You say that one more time and I will level you,” Barry said she told her younger brother at the time. She said she was angry that he was trying to “take credit” for her accomplishments as a judge.

The Post says that in one conversation, Barry criticized the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant children from their parents when they tried to cross the border from Mexico.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry told Mary Trump, according to the paper. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”