UK and Argentine ambassadors present credentials to Uruguayan president Lacalle Pou

28th Friday, August 2020 - 08:55 UTC Full article

President Lacalle Pou with British ambassador Faye O'Connor

Argentine ambassador Alberto Bautista Iribarne presents his credentials to president Lacalle Pou

Six new ambassadors, including Faye O'Connor from UK, presented their Letters of Accreditation to Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou, during a ceremony at Government House on Thursday.

The six diplomats, from Argentina, Italy, El Salvador, Germany and Peru, besides Ms O'Connor were received by President Lacalle Pou, Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo and the Presidency Secretary, Alvaro Delgado.

Following the credentials ceremony president Lacalle Pou held private interviews with each of the new ambassadors, Italy's Giovanni Battista Iannuzzi; Argentina's Alberto Juan Bautista Iribarne; Germany's Eugene Wollfarth; El Salvador, Rafael Maximiliano Figueroa Vanegas; Peru's Marco Vinicio Balarezo, and Ms O'Connor.

Following the ceremony, the different ambassadors crossed to Independence Plaza and deposited flower wreaths at the foot of the monument to Uruguayan Liberator, Jose Artigas,

Argentine ambassador Iribarne is a solicitor with a long political career including elected Deputy for Buenos Aires City in 1992; from 1993/97 he was Interior Secretary with Interior minister Carlos Corach and president Carlos Menem In 1999, head of electoral campaign of Eduardo Duhalde; in 2002, head of the Mint House and later Security Secretary of the Ministry of Justice. Later with president Nestor Kirchner Comptroller of the Nation and Home Secretary and later Minister of Justice.

He is closely aligned with current president Alberto Fernandez and is a close political ally of Daniel Filmus.