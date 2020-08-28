UK has raised Falklands' interest in the post-Brexit negotiations with EU

Falkland Islands' lawmakers in a recent visit to London completed a round of talks with Foreign Office and other UK government officials to address several issues of interest, Brexit/EU talks, including fisheries, trade, and the current Argentine government aggressive diplomacy towards the Islands, among other points.

”We know the UK has raised our interests with the EU Commission negotiating team and we (FIG) have also written to the EU Commission several months ago with no substantial change to report,” MLA Teslyn Barkman told Penguin News when she was asked what had come out of the most recent FIG discussions with the UK/EU on the subject of the Falklands fishery.

Penguin News asked the question commenting that local fishing companies were under the impression that some progress had been made on fisheries tariffs based on information coming out of Spain.

MLA Barkman added: “It is public knowledge that the UK/EU trade deal isn’t substantially progressing so we continue to identify how best to approach and motivate action on our issues with the help of the UK Government and the Falklands fishing industry.

She said: “Yes, we continue to provide input we are also assured that no decisions will be taken on Falkland Islands trade without our input.”

MLA Barkman said “Now I’m back in the Islands I’m hopeful to meet with the Fishing Companies Association (FIFCA) soon so we can discuss matters again and hear what they have picked up from their JV (joint venture) partners and industry sources.”

She concluded: “It’s important to note the other challenges we face that show the continued need for sensitivity in the negotiation too. Recently we learned that the Government of Argentina has written to EU member states to lobby against our interests although feedback we’ve had assures that this is being ignored.”