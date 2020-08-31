Argentina confirms that the humanitarian flights policy with Falklands, stands

31st Monday, August 2020 - 09:51 UTC Full article

The foreign ministry said that last Friday a flight from the Islands to Chile, with health risk patients, crossing Argentine space had been approved.

Despite denying a recent air trip from Montevideo to the Falkland Islands, the Argentine foreign ministry stated that the “humanitarian flights policy” for the Islanders stands, and said that last Friday a flight from the Islands to Chile, with health risk patients, crossing Argentine space had been approved.

The resolution is “evidence that we are willing to dialogue and have good relations with the Islanders”, according to foreign ministry sources in Buenos Aires. The resolution was signed by the ministry and opened the way for the crossing authorization from the Argentine Civil Aviation National Administration.

The sources also pointed out that the humanitarian program, agreed between UK, Argentina, Falklands and the International Red Cross, to identify Argentine soldiers remains buried in the Falkland Islands stands, and will continue. Currently it is estimated that some ten to twelve remains still are waiting to be given a name.

The Argentine government also recalled that over a week ago it banned an over flight of a Uruguayan aircraft which had requested to fly back with three Islanders following medical care in Montevideo. However the foreign ministry argued that the aircraft on its return flight pretended to bring a fishing crew of some 22 to 29 members, with no connection to a humanitarian flight.

In effect, the ministry argued that the fishing crew worked for companies involved in “illegal fishing” in the South Atlantic.