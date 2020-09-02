South Georgia launches Macaroni penguin 50 pence coin

The design on the coin itself features a single macaroni penguin. The Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is shown on the obverse of the coin.

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Government have announced the launching of the penultimate 50 pence coin in the penguin series, which features the macaroni penguin.

The Penguins coins by the Pobjoy Mint have been vastly popular with collectors and this very low issue limit series is no different. The series has been complemented with a limited edition silver coin series making this series even more special and incredibly popular.

The macaroni penguin (Eudyptes chrysolophus) was given its name by early English explorers who compare the orange/yellow plume feathers of the macaroni penguin to the feathers found in a hat known as a “Macaroni”. These orange feathers make this penguin stand out from the rest as they provide a striking contrast against the penguins’ environment.

They are one of six species of crested penguin and very closely related royal penguin. They can dive anywhere between 15-70 meters and can hold their breath for up to three minutes. Macaroni penguins spend around six months at sea while foraging for fish.