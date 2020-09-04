Argentina and UK agree on new stage of Humanitarian Plan to identify fallen combatants in the Falklands

UK and Argentina exchanged notes on Thursday in order to advance to a new stage in the Humanitarian Project Plan, which between 2017 and 2019 enabled the identification of 115 Argentine soldiers who died in the Falkland Islands during the 1982 conflict.
In this framework, both countries agreed to submit a new request to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to act once again as a neutral intermediary for the identification of the remains buried in grave C.1.10 in the Argentine Military Cemetery at Darwin, in the Falklands.
The ceremony held at the headquarters of the Argentine Foreign Ministry was led by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and Ambassador Mark Kent.
British Ambassador Mark Kent said, “We hope that the new phase of the Humanitarian Project Plan will help bring closure to families who lost their loved ones in the conflict.
”As during the first phase, we set aside our differences because we believe that humanitarian issues take priority over any political issue.
“I would like to thank the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the Falkland Islands Government, the Islanders and the families of the fallen for contributing to making this project a reality”.
Billy- Id be more carefull in what you say. The exhumation and DNA work on the grave in question will only happen IF FI Govt approves and co-operation is agreed on the ground - it is local people here who do the exhumation operation etc for the scientists to examine.Posted 12 hours ago +3
Currently local opinion is pretty divided on wether to allow this to continue after your Govt has basically said it will not respect and continue with the 2016 Communications Agreement- that the original main DNA word was a part of.
Your Chrissy has to learn that she cannot pick to accept bits of a signed Agreement- you either have it all- or None.
Billy- You really do not get it at all. UK has responsibility for Foreign Affairs and defence- - and to be able to advise the UN that our Govt operates in a free democratic and legal manner observing all the UN principles as per the Charter on democratic Govt etc.Posted 10 hours ago +3
UK has not and cannot order people here to do this or that! We moved on years ago from the type of Colonialism that Argentina wants to impose on us!
Anyway it now moves to the ICRC- and for them to study and then mostly Arg and a bit from UK to agree to fund- and that negotiation will take at a guess 6 months or so, And by then your“ Lady in Charge”,s attitudes to Latam restarting will have been resolved whichever way- so we will see.
Billy HayesPosted 6 hours ago +2
The Islanders have the final say, simple as that.
I told you before, self-determination means, being able to decide your own future, free from outside influence.
The Kelpers don’t have to negotiate with anyone, least of all Argentina.
The S. Atlantic/Antarctic has been British Territory since long before Argentina existed in any form never mind overran Patagonia and TDF, to reach the S. Atlantic and become our neighbours.
It is not the British who are “the alien entity at South Atlantic”, in that part of the world, it is you conquistadores criollos, Argy Planters.
Argentina has no history, real presence or valid claims to the S. Atlantic/Antarctic, you’re not “a player” there, at best a distant bystander.
https://www.clarin.com/opinion/malvinas--llaga-abierta-persiste-indiferencia-huellas-pasado_0_7ZveGwBJ.html
An interesting read, the author concludes:
Argentina parece una lejana comarca en el inconciente de esta sociedad multiétnica. En caso de tener la fortuna de pisar este suelo soñado, todo indica que nos queda reservado apenas un rol secundario, como meros observadores de un universo distante.
Just about covers it.