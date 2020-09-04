Argentina and UK agree on new stage of Humanitarian Plan to identify fallen combatants in the Falklands

UK ambassador Mark Kent, left, with Argentine foreign minister Felipe Solá and his support staff, Daniel Filmus and Sandra Pitta during the exchange of notes

UK and Argentina exchanged notes on Thursday in order to advance to a new stage in the Humanitarian Project Plan, which between 2017 and 2019 enabled the identification of 115 Argentine soldiers who died in the Falkland Islands during the 1982 conflict.

In this framework, both countries agreed to submit a new request to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to act once again as a neutral intermediary for the identification of the remains buried in grave C.1.10 in the Argentine Military Cemetery at Darwin, in the Falklands.

The ceremony held at the headquarters of the Argentine Foreign Ministry was led by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and Ambassador Mark Kent.

British Ambassador Mark Kent said, “We hope that the new phase of the Humanitarian Project Plan will help bring closure to families who lost their loved ones in the conflict.

”As during the first phase, we set aside our differences because we believe that humanitarian issues take priority over any political issue.

“I would like to thank the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the Falkland Islands Government, the Islanders and the families of the fallen for contributing to making this project a reality”.