Argentina and UK agree on new stage of Humanitarian Plan to identify fallen combatants in the Falklands

UK and Argentina exchanged notes on Thursday in order to advance to a new stage in the Humanitarian Project Plan, which between 2017 and 2019 enabled the identification of 115 Argentine soldiers who died in the Falkland Islands during the 1982 conflict.
In this framework, both countries agreed to submit a new request to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to act once again as a neutral intermediary for the identification of the remains buried in grave C.1.10 in the Argentine Military Cemetery at Darwin, in the Falklands.
The ceremony held at the headquarters of the Argentine Foreign Ministry was led by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and Ambassador Mark Kent.
British Ambassador Mark Kent said, “We hope that the new phase of the Humanitarian Project Plan will help bring closure to families who lost their loved ones in the conflict.
”As during the first phase, we set aside our differences because we believe that humanitarian issues take priority over any political issue.
“I would like to thank the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the Falkland Islands Government, the Islanders and the families of the fallen for contributing to making this project a reality”.
You say you are a selfdeterminated people but the ambassador from a monarchy 12kms away is talking for you at the table where your interests are not represented....anyone can say that this pretended selfdetermination in this conditions is a bad joke.Posted 50 minutes ago 0
“...we believe that humanitarian issues take priority over any political issue.” What an interesting turn of phrase, in light of recent events.....Posted 42 minutes ago 0
@ “Billy Hayes”, Please remember that the Argentine Government does not recognise the Falkland Islands Government ! and this is supposed to be a Humanitarian issue so Politics is Off the agenda.Posted 7 minutes ago 0