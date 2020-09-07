“Wonder of the Seas”, with 5,000 guest capacity should be ready in 2022

The new Wonder of the Seas, set to be the largest cruise ship in the world for Royal Caribbean International, is now in the water at Chantiers de l'Atlantique in France.

The Oasis-class ship with capacity for over 5,000 guests was floated out and will now move to an outfitting pier as work continues ahead of a projected delivery in 2022, marking a slight delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ship is set to operate in the Chinese market.

Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas was new for the Chinese market in 2019 and commanded a price premium on her year-round sailings out of Shanghai, joining a seasonal deployment program from the Quantum of the Seas, as well as seasonal sailings aboard the Voyager of the Seas at the time.

The Wonder of the Seas will feature new interior designs and concepts to appeal to the Chinese market, according to the cruise line.