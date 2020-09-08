Falklands' public meeting to address the single constituency referendum

8th Tuesday, September 2020 - 09:13 UTC Full article

Falklands Radio are planning to host a debate on the 9th in which MLA Teslyn Barkman will take part

Falkland Islanders discussed the upcoming single constituency referendum scheduled for 24th September and whether there is a need for wider engagement work on the issue, according to a column from MLA Teslyn Barkman.

Currently the Falklands have two constituencies, the capital Stanley and the Camp. Stanley has five elected representatives in the Legislative Assembly, and the Camp, three. Population numbers based on the latest censuses plays an important role in the referendum initiative, particularly since the Islands' mobility and economy has changed dramatically in recent years .

Acknowledging that this event has ramped up twice within the current Legislative Assembly’s term already, MLAs agreed to hold the public meeting on Thursday and remain reactive to any questions or requests for visits to Camp.

Falklands Radio are planning to host a debate on the 9th which MLA Teslyn Barkman will take part in also. There are still fundamental questions on what one constituency means in practice, and the pros and cons.

“If you have any questions or want to talk through your concerns please get in touch. Even if the question of whether we have one or two constituencies isn’t the best way to address or describe your concerns you need to be heard”.

Whatever the result on 24th September we need to be aware of the problems in our democracy so the right tools, answers and policies can be found to address them.

In related news, the Registration Officer informs members of the public that the closing date to apply to go on the Electoral Register and to vote by means of a Proxy, Postal or Postal Proxy is midday Thursday 10th September.

After this time no application can be accepted. What to do so that you don’t miss your opportunity to vote?

All electors are advised to check with the Registration Officer that your name is on the Electoral Register for the relevant constituency and your address and other details are correct.

If you believe that you are not going to be able to attend in person to vote on the Referendum days then you have the following options:- • Proxy – a person nominated by you can vote on your behalf • Postal – you can vote by post • Postal Proxy - a person nominated by you to vote on your behalf can apply to vote by post

An elector who is registered for Postal, Proxy or Postal Proxy voting cannot vote in person unless they cancel the existing arrangements. For further information or application forms please contact the Registration