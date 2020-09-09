Argentina chosen seat of UN's Ocean Specialized Center for the region

The Argentine proposal was elaborated jointly by the ministry, the Navy and the University of Buenos Aires Oceans and Atmosphere Sciences Department. Photo: TOMÁS THIBAUD

Foreign minister Felipe Sola underlined Argentina's commitment to research and conservation sciences and the sustainable use of oceans.

Argentina was chosen as the seat of a new UNSECO Ocean Sciences Specialized Center, in the framework of OTGA, Ocean Teacher Global Academy, from the International Oceanographic Commission, ahead of the Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development Decade.

According to a release from the Argentine foreign ministry, the Argentine proposal was elaborated jointly by the ministry, the Navy's Hydrographic Service, the Sea Sciences School which also depends from the Navy and the University of Buenos Aires' Oceans and Atmosphere Sciences Department.

The purpose of the OTGA center in Argentina is to develop capacities and teachings in ocean sciences in countries of the region with the purpose of helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Objectives and the Ocean sciences decade sustainable goals.

Foreign minister Felipe Sola is quoted underlining “Argentina's commitment to research and conservation sciences and the sustainable use of oceans”, is reflected in the active work of the Argentine foreign ministry in international forae linked to oceans, Law of the Seas and Fisheries.

Likewise Daniela Castro, from the Ministry of Defense's Research, Industry policies and production department said the new specialized center in ocean sciences “will be a framework to strengthen and exchange knowledge, and implies Argentina gains an outstanding role in the region ahead of the coming Ocean Sciences Decade, as well as fortifying capacities in the context of the re-launching of the Pampa Azul initiative”.