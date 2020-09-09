Three models of Royal Enfield motorcycles to be built in Argentina

9th Wednesday, September 2020 - 09:24 UTC Full article

President Fernandez and other authorities during the official opening of the factory in Campana

Royal Enfield, a classic English motorcycle brand but now belonging to an economic group from India opened on Tuesday its industrial complex in Campana, Argentina where it commenced the manufacturing of three models.

The Campana factory in Argentina is the first country to make the motorcycle outside India with an investment of some US$ 80 million and the creation of 100 jobs.

Besides the Indian company authorities, the inauguration counted with the attendance of Argentine president Alberto Fernández, the governor of Buenos Aires province, Axel Kicillof and the Development minister, Matias Kulfman, who also announced the government's plan of soft credits for the purchase of the motorbikes in 48 installments at an interest rate half the estimated inflation.

The Indian group in Argentina is represented by SIMPA, which also imports other world motorcycle brands, such as KTM, Husqvarna, Vespa, Aprilia, Piaggio, Moto Guzzi and Can-Am.

Martin Shwartzm the Simpa group operations head said the three models which are to be built in the factory are the Interceptor and Continental GT (both 650cc) and the world famous double purpose Himalayan, with a 411cc engine.

Although a percentage of the motorcycle parts are imported, the three models to be manufactured in Campana also have a percentage of Argentine parts.

“This production development not only has created jobs but with the manufacture of parts in Argentina, allows for more accessible prices”, president Fernandez said.