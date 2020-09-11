Five vessels from Cruise & Maritime Voyages to be auctioned in October

11th Friday, September 2020 - 08:13 UTC Full article

All ships are in Tilbury and can be inspected by arrangement, with the exception of the Marco Polo, which is tied up in Avonmouth and can also be inspected.

Five ships from Cruise & Maritime Voyages will be auctioned off via CW Kellock & Co in October as five separate lots. The vessels are, 1993-built Vasco Da Gama (Bid Deadline October 8); 1989-built Columbus (Bid Deadline October 12); 1985-built Magellan (Bid Deadline October 19); - 1987-built Astor (Bid Deadline October 15) and 1965-built Marco Polo (Bid Deadline October 22).

All ships are in Tilbury and can be inspected by arrangement, with the exception of the Marco Polo, which is tied up in Avonmouth and can also be inspected.

In accordance with various court orders following the insolvency of Cruise & Maritime Voyages, each vessel is to be sold by separate sealed tender, “as is where is” at the time of sale, on the Admiralty Marshal’s Conditions of Sale, with clean title and free of encumbrances.

“Offers may be submitted in sealed envelopes marked with vessel’s name, or by email, and should be received by the exclusive brokers CW Kellock & Co Ltd, latest by 1200 hours midday on the dates indicated above,” said a statement from CW Kellock & Co.