Argentina regrets the presence of Falklands' stand at the Prado Rural Show

The display of a stand promoting the disputed “Islas Malvinas” as a British dependency, at the UK pavilion in a Uruguayan agriculture and productions show, was rejected by the Argentine government.
“We reject that at a British stand, in a private agriculture show in Montevideo, the Malvinas Islands are promoted as a different entity from Argentina. We appeal to the traditional support of Uruguay in the Malvinas question, to avoid this issue to be repeated”, indicated a twitter message from the Argentine foreign ministry.
As has happened in previous editions during the International Livestock Show and International Agro/industry Display at the Expo-Prado, in Uruguay, “the British pavilion promotes Malvinas under the name of Falkland Islands as a different part of Argentina”, added the complaint.
The fact is that because of the pandemic, the Expo-Prado this year is a far less outstanding event given the strict sanitary protocol which also limits the number of visitors, and more specifically the Falklands stand, promoting tourism to the Islands, on this occasion is manned by staff contracted by the UK embassy in Montevideo.
The Argentine foreign ministry tweet followed on a barrage of probably more aggressive messages referred to the Falklands stand from Malvinas Veterans. Uruguay has not informed of having received any formal complaint from Argentina, as happened in previous years.
Besides earlier in the week when the opening of the show, it was visited by Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou and several of his ministers, and the head of state is reported to have spent some twenty minutes at the rather austere British Pavilion.
Many of us regret the presence of Argentina on this planet. Regret is for foolsPosted 1 day ago +4
PC- I have asked you this before- so now again- What is the money the Islands receive from British Taxpayers5Posted 1 day ago +4
We buy British Goods and ship then here- approx. £100-£150million a year at least.We recruit workers from UK and pay them well - and a big lot of that ends up back in the UK Bank Accounts- several £ millions a year.
Our taxes pay for about 40 odd students a year to go to UK to study at Colleges and Universities- brings those Education places in UK a £million or two a year.
And so the list goes on - so do please tell us what the UK taxpayer pays for down here?
By the way the whole EU does NOT support Argentina- nor does ALL Africa- nor ALL ASIA.
pc2020.Posted 1 day ago +3
Clearly another of 'thinks' sock puppets
The Falkland Islanders obviously know more about agriculture, finance, self-determination, democracy etc.etc. etc than Argentina does.
Though to be fair Argentina knows an awful lot more about reneging on it's debts, murdering it's own people, dictatorships, harbouring nazis etc. etc. - sad....