Argentina regrets the presence of Falklands' stand at the Prado Rural Show

The display of a stand promoting the disputed “Islas Malvinas” as a British dependency, at the UK pavilion in a Uruguayan agriculture and productions show, was rejected by the Argentine government.
“We reject that at a British stand, in a private agriculture show in Montevideo, the Malvinas Islands are promoted as a different entity from Argentina. We appeal to the traditional support of Uruguay in the Malvinas question, to avoid this issue to be repeated”, indicated a twitter message from the Argentine foreign ministry.
As has happened in previous editions during the International Livestock Show and International Agro/industry Display at the Expo-Prado, in Uruguay, “the British pavilion promotes Malvinas under the name of Falkland Islands as a different part of Argentina”, added the complaint.
The fact is that because of the pandemic, the Expo-Prado this year is a far less outstanding event given the strict sanitary protocol which also limits the number of visitors, and more specifically the Falklands stand, promoting tourism to the Islands, on this occasion is manned by staff contracted by the UK embassy in Montevideo.
The Argentine foreign ministry tweet followed on a barrage of probably more aggressive messages referred to the Falklands stand from Malvinas Veterans. Uruguay has not informed of having received any formal complaint from Argentina, as happened in previous years.
Besides earlier in the week when the opening of the show, it was visited by Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou and several of his ministers, and the head of state is reported to have spent some twenty minutes at the rather austere British Pavilion.
Many of us regret the presence of Argentina on this planet. Regret is for foolsPosted 12 hours ago +3
pc2020.Posted 10 hours ago +2
Clearly another of 'thinks' sock puppets
The Falkland Islanders obviously know more about agriculture, finance, self-determination, democracy etc.etc. etc than Argentina does.
Though to be fair Argentina knows an awful lot more about reneging on it's debts, murdering it's own people, dictatorships, harbouring nazis etc. etc. - sad....
pc2020Posted 9 hours ago +2
Mate they need to be there just to annoy the Argy Planters over the river, getting drunks is just a bonus.
You see the problem is actually an Argentinian one, not a S. American one.
Truth is the rest of S. America just don’t like you.
If there were another conflict (heaven forbid), all S. American countries would “support Argy Hermanos”.
Venezuela, Cuba maybe Bolivia would send help, if they had any to send. Brazil, Peru, Colombia would complain but do nothing. Chile and Uruguay whilst saying they support Argentina would probably secretly help the British.