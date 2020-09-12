Argentina regrets the presence of Falklands' stand at the Prado Rural Show

12th Saturday, September 2020 - 10:55 UTC Full article

The Falklands stand at the GREAT pavilion in the Prado Show in Montevideo

Ambassador Faye O’Connor and Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou during his visit at the British Pavilion British Pavilion at the Prado Rural Show 2020

The display of a stand promoting the disputed “Islas Malvinas” as a British dependency, at the UK pavilion in a Uruguayan agriculture and productions show, was rejected by the Argentine government.

“We reject that at a British stand, in a private agriculture show in Montevideo, the Malvinas Islands are promoted as a different entity from Argentina. We appeal to the traditional support of Uruguay in the Malvinas question, to avoid this issue to be repeated”, indicated a twitter message from the Argentine foreign ministry.

As has happened in previous editions during the International Livestock Show and International Agro/industry Display at the Expo-Prado, in Uruguay, “the British pavilion promotes Malvinas under the name of Falkland Islands as a different part of Argentina”, added the complaint.

The fact is that because of the pandemic, the Expo-Prado this year is a far less outstanding event given the strict sanitary protocol which also limits the number of visitors, and more specifically the Falklands stand, promoting tourism to the Islands, on this occasion is manned by staff contracted by the UK embassy in Montevideo.

The Argentine foreign ministry tweet followed on a barrage of probably more aggressive messages referred to the Falklands stand from Malvinas Veterans. Uruguay has not informed of having received any formal complaint from Argentina, as happened in previous years.

Besides earlier in the week when the opening of the show, it was visited by Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou and several of his ministers, and the head of state is reported to have spent some twenty minutes at the rather austere British Pavilion.