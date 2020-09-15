Picardo reiterates ‘not an inch’ of Gibraltar will be given away during Brexit negotiations

The Government of Gibraltar warns over media speculation arising from reports in the Spanish press, as Gibraltar enters the final stages of Brexit negotiations before the December deadline.
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, asks people to ignore the traditional claims for sovereignty made by Spain and to trust the Government of Gibraltar to deliver, even in the midst of a pandemic.
The Chief Minister added: “We’re also in the thick of the negotiations before the end of the year on Brexit, and as I said on National Day, this is an area where the Government of Gibraltar, led by me, will give not an inch.
“You’re reading stuff in Spanish newspapers, in some European papers, which is inspired by Spanish newspapers, which puts in the Spanish version of events, the Spanish claims, what they want. Absolutely ignore those.
“We will never agree to anything that dilutes British sovereignty, jurisdiction or control over Gibraltar in the negotiations. We are tough, we are the hawks. We will not allow them to get anything past us.
“Please do not fall into the trap that some people are falling for on social media, of believing the Spanish version of events. Believe your Government, we are here to fight for our Gibraltar, to defend our Gibraltar, and remember the Hawks are in government now”.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Yes, and the Spainish have themselves also, been maintaining two colonies in Morocco...Posted 7 hours ago 0
There seems to be have been a conflict about that smelly rock for longer than you perhaps can imagine...
...why are you so unhappy pc 2020? Is it perhaps because those English pirates defeated a kleptomaniac Argentina in 1982?
...or is it something far higher on your unhappy intellect of a superior IQ?
¡Saludos de Chile!
Pigcerdo like the other macaques are squatters.Posted 11 hours ago -2
Their opinion is irrelevant.
The stinky colony depends on Spain and the EU for everything since those monkeys dont produce anything.
The will be properly isolated and... kaputt, itscthe END of the smelly rock