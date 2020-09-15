Southern Brazil leads in exports of live cattle: US$ 111 million in seven months

The port of Rio Grande in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul is shipping 4,000 head of cattle for Lebanon and 22,000 destined for Turkey, totaling 26,000 animals to be exported.

The herds come from the Estância del Sur ranch located in Capão do Leão, near Pelotas. The calves are crossbreeds of European breeds such as Angus and Brangus, are between seven and twelve months old, weigh about 250 kilos, and are not castrated.

It will take at least five days to board the animals. According to Leila Vettorello, General Manager of Sales and Operations of the port operator Sagres who is responsible for the entire shipment to Lebanon and for 14,500 head to Turkey, the timing depends on the availability of trucks and the time it takes the loaded trucks to get to the port. The Panama flagged “MV Nada” is able to load two trucks at the same time.

The trip is scheduled to take about 28 days. The operator Vanzin is responsible for the remaining 7,500 head destined for Turkey.

Not counting this new shipment, approximately 45,000 head of cattle have already been exported to the Arab countries this year through Porto Rio Grande, equivalent to 11,800 tons, valued at US$ 23.34 million.

Data from the Secretariat of Foreign Trade (SECEX) indicates that between January and August, Brazil exported US$ 111 million in live cattle to the Arab countries, which is 39.3% lower than that of the same period last year, when 59,360 tons were exported, which is the equivalent of approximately 237,400 head of cattle.

The main buyer Arab countries are Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Globally, Brazil's total exports of live cattle in seven months this year reached US$ 131 million, a decrease of 47% year on year. Turkey ranks fourth among the biggest buyers, behind Iraq, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

The main ports that ship live cattle in Brazil are Rio Grande, Paranaguá, and Santos.