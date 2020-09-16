Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, September 16th 2020 - 10:24 UTC

 

 

Spain asks Venezuela to offer “democratic guarantees” in parliamentary elections

Wednesday, September 16th 2020 - 06:20 UTC
The Spanish government has asked the Venezuelan authorities to offer ‘democratic guarantees’ in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said.

The guarantees must be agreed upon by Venezuelans themselves and if those guarantees are provided, the Spanish government would back the electoral process, she told a news conference.

The European Union said on Friday President Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian government had so far not met “minimum conditions” to allow it send observers to the election, scheduled on Dec. 6. Venezuela’s opposition has split on whether to participate in the elections.

