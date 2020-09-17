Brazilian Army receives thirty armored tanks donated by United States

The Brazilian Army has received a shipment of thirty armored tanks donated by the United States. The special operation was organized by Portos do Paraná together with representatives of the 5th Regional Military Command and Marcon Logística Portuária. The vehicles came from Galveston, Texas, to be used in training, combat, and defense.

The cargo arrived on the ship Arc Resolve, flying under the US flag, and the unloading began last Tuesday.

The unloading was monitored by a technical team from the Brazilian Army. “The idea is for the tanks to be used as a command post vehicle, a facility used by the unit commander,” said Major Luiz Fernando Albino Silva. According to the official, commands are triggered in the vehicles for the group’s activities during diverse operations.

The M577 A2 model is amphibious, has a 212 HP diesel engine and is compatible with many types of optical electronic materials, including night vision. “Due to its versatility, it can be adapted for other functions such as ambulance, shooting center and communications”, highlighted Major Silva.

The United States usually donates used equipment to friendly nations, which subsequently carry out their restoration and modernization, giving new life to the tanks. In the Port of Paranaguá alone, 96 tanks were received in October 2018 and another 52 armored vehicles in September 2016. Portos do Paraná also serves the Brazilian Army in receiving new equipment from Europe.

The next step is to move the cargo from the Port of Paranaguá to the capital of Paraná via BR-277 using 15 special trucks. In Curitiba, all equipment will be dismantled, overhauled and modernized to the standards of the Brazilian Armed Forces. For this, they will be transported by railway to the Regional Maintenance Park and, later, to the 5th Armored Cavalry Brigade.