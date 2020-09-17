Physician Leaders Support World Patient Safety Day

The importance of a safe working environment for healthcare staff as a requirement for ensuring patient safety has been highlighted by the World Medical Association to mark World Patient Safety Day on Thursday, September 17.

The WMA has joined scores of health care organizations in supporting the World Health Organization's call for action, Speak Up for Health Worker Safety. The WHO is urging all stakeholders to recognize and invest in the safety of health workers, as a priority for patient safety.

WMA President Dr. Miguel Jorge said: ‘The Covid19 pandemic has underlined the huge challenges that health care staff are facing globally. In addition to the many worldwide attacks on physicians, the pandemic has shown that working in stressful environments exacerbates safety risks for all health care staff. This includes the lack of protective equipment, the risk of infection, stigma, illness and death.’

The signature mark of the World Patient Safety Day will be the lighting up of monuments, landmarks, and public places in orange, in collaboration with local authorities. This will be a gesture of respect and gratitude to all health workers.

Dr Jorge said: ‘By increasing public engagement in the safety of health care, we can enhance patient safety and reduce patient harm.’