Falklands conflict “iconic” collection of medals sold in auction for £130,000

19th Saturday, September 2020 - 06:21 UTC Full article

The Falklands conflict medals that sold at auction (Picture: Dix Noonan Webb).

A collection of “iconic” Falklands War medals has been sold at auction for £130,000. Capt Pettinger served as Patrol Commander of D (Patrol) Company during 11 days of operations in and around the Mount Longdon area on East Falkland.

Born in Blackburn, Lancashire, Capt Pettinger joined the Army in 1968 aged 15 as a junior soldier in the Parachute Regiment. During the Falklands conflict, his D company carried out crucial extensive close target reconnaissance in and amongst enemy lines prior to the assault on Mount Longdon.

Following the sale, Capt Pettinger said: “I'm pleased to know that my medals and the story of how I won them are now safely in the hands of a collector.

”The money that they have raised will be put to good use in my retirement.“

Mark Quayle, associate director of auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb, added: ”We were delighted to be able to assist Captain Pettinger achieve such a commanding price, for what is one of the iconic Falklands War gallantry medal groups.“

Elsewhere in the sale, a set of Napoleonic War medals awarded to four brothers made a combined total of £104,780, against a pre-sale estimate of £58,000.

Nimrod Dix, deputy chairman of Dix Noonan Webb, said: ”This is a remarkable record of four brothers who all served during the Napoleonic wars against the French and we are very pleased with the prices achieved but in no way surprised.

“Historic groups of this quality and rarity are few and far between. With the exception of one portrait and the whistle the main collection was bought by a private collector so it is good that they will remain together for some years yet.” (British Forces)