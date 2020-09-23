Argentine president again claims the Falklands before the UN General Assembly

Fernandez recalled that this year is also the 55th anniversary of Resolution 2065, the first adopted by the UN relative to the Falklands/Malvinas Islands question

Argentine president Alberto Fernández again called on the UK to resume dialogue on the South Atlantic Islands and iterated his country's legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands, during his Tuesday address to the United Nations General Assembly on its 75th anniversary.

Fernandez recalled that this year is also the 55th anniversary of Resolution 2065, the first adopted by the UN relative to the Falklands/Malvinas Islands question, which called on Argentina and the UK to hold negotiations that should lead to a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute.

Speaking on videoconference, as all world leaders because of the pandemic, the Argentine president insisted that “the UK persists in its attitude of ignoring the call to resume negotiations referred to the territorial dispute and has worsened the controversy by the illegal and unilateral exploitation of renewable and non renewable resources in the area, which is contrary to resolution 31/49 of this Assembly”.

UK “also insists with the unjustified and disproportionate military presence in the Islands which only contributes to further tension in a region characterized as a zone of peace and international cooperation”, continued Fernandez.

Finally the Argentine leader said that “we have requested the UN Secretary General to resume his good offices efforts which were commended to him by this organization. We trust that mission can be of great support so that we can comply with what was decided by the international community”

“This request remains active and has been renewed in multiple occasions, more recently with the latest consensus resolution adopted by the Special Committee on Decolonization last August 5”, concluded the chapter of the message on the Falklands claim