Argentine president again claims the Falklands before the UN General Assembly

Argentine president Alberto Fernández again called on the UK to resume dialogue on the South Atlantic Islands and iterated his country's legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands, during his Tuesday address to the United Nations General Assembly on its 75th anniversary.
Fernandez recalled that this year is also the 55th anniversary of Resolution 2065, the first adopted by the UN relative to the Falklands/Malvinas Islands question, which called on Argentina and the UK to hold negotiations that should lead to a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute.
Speaking on videoconference, as all world leaders because of the pandemic, the Argentine president insisted that “the UK persists in its attitude of ignoring the call to resume negotiations referred to the territorial dispute and has worsened the controversy by the illegal and unilateral exploitation of renewable and non renewable resources in the area, which is contrary to resolution 31/49 of this Assembly.”
UK “also insists with the unjustified and disproportionate military presence in the Islands which only contributes to further tension in a region characterized as a zone of peace and international cooperation,” continued Fernandez.
Finally the Argentine leader said that “we have requested the UN Secretary General to resume his good offices efforts which were commended to him by this organization. We trust that mission can be of great support so that we can comply with what was decided by the international community.”
“This request remains active and has been renewed in multiple occasions, more recently with the latest consensus resolution adopted by the Special Committee on Decolonization last August 5”, concluded the chapter of the message on the Falklands claim.
StinkPosted 12 hours ago +8
Let me see, the Engrish Pirates have twice kicked out the Argy Military (stinking murderous Kurepi) from squatting in the Islands, in 1833 and then again in 1982.
Prior to that there was the 1806 capture of BA, then 1807, however Argentina did not exist at this point, not until what 1860 something. Self-rule in 1810 then independence in 1816 for the UP.
So no, the British have never attacked Argentina.
Although Argentina and its forerunner have twice attacked the British territories of the S. Atlantic/Antarctic.
Is the truth of the matter.
More B.S from the Peronists, just like a broken record,Posted 20 hours ago +7
Argentina has no legitimate claim to the Falklands,
As a South American — I'm personally deeply touched by the altruistic and benevolent logical proposal which also includes serious valid rights for the Argentine people to also rightfully own the territories of both Lemuira and Atlantis. This serious proposal has been recently ratified in the international supreme court of Pandæmonium.Posted 17 hours ago +7
Those who disagree are just spouting nonsensical drivel!