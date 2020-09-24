Falklands Committee on the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Islands

The Falkland Islands Government is pleased to announce the establishment of a Committee for the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands. Chaired by former MLA Phyl Rendell, the Committee will be responsible for agreeing the framework for what will be a year-long programme of celebration and commemoration in 2022. The Committee will ensure that events and activities are coordinated and that everyone across the Falkland Islands – as well as friends overseas – can contribute.

Committee Chair, Phyl Rendell, said: “I know how important the 40th anniversary will be for many people, which is why we need to make every effort to ensure that we mark the occasion with due respect and pay tribute to the courage shown and the sacrifices made back in 1982, both by military personnel and Falkland Islanders who lived through the war.

“As a nation we have moved forwarded substantially in the past 40 years and it’s right that we celebrate how, in exercising our liberty, we have built a prosperous and peaceful country – one which has not simply survived, but has thrived. We want to approach this milestone with optimism for the future. We now have a younger generation, born after 1982, who understand how they have benefited from the bravery of others and will continue to build on that legacy.”

The Committee, which comprises MLAs Bragger and Roberts, as well as community, FIDF, MOD, FIGO and government representatives, would like to hear from people with their views on how we should commemorate and celebrate our liberation. Please contact Gilbert House with any proposals so that they can be taken into consideration as plans unfold. They can be reached by emailing assembly@sec.gov.fk