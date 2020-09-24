Planning for the Falklands 2021/22 season and beyond

Among projects are a new “Welcome to Stanley” sign

The Falkland Islands Tourist Board has also worked alongside the Government to identify ways in which it too could assist with helping position the sector to take advantage of demand in 2021/22 and beyond. To this end the tourist board has reallocated existing budgets and earmarked funds totaling £380,000 as follows:

•An increased level of accommodation grants up to £140,000

•The establishment of special Covid-19 grants aimed at capacity building in the amount of £30,000

•An increased allocation of infrastructure improvement grants in the amount of £25,000

•A new allocation for domestic tourism marketing of £35,000

•Design, supply and installation of a set of publicly accessible tourism projects in the amount of £150,000.

The publicly accessible tourism projects will be identified in consultation with Government and will be aimed at improving the visitor experiences for all travelers to the Islands. The projects are yet to be finalized but could include assets such as interpretive signage, including marine and military interpretive signage, a new ‘Welcome to Stanley’ sign, boardwalk extensions, new viewing platforms, picnic tables and improvements related to enhancing accessibility.