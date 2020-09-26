Falklands announce COVID-19 relief donation for Uruguayan charity

The Falkland Islands Government has confirmed that, as part of its efforts to contribute to the worldwide Coronavirus relief response, it has made a donation of £5,000 to Centro de Promoción por la Dignidad Humana (CEPRODIH), based in Uruguay.
CEPRODIH is a not-for-profit association, founded in Montevideo in 1998, which assists vulnerable people in situations where they are at risk of harm, particularly women and children. It aims to help counteract the direct impact of factors including unemployment, domestic violence and addiction, on people’s living circumstances. Their main objective is to generate genuine opportunities whereby families can sustain themselves with dignity and autonomy.
MLA Barry Elsby, Deputy Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said of the donation: “During the COVID-19 pandemic we have increased our support for charities both at home and overseas. The Falkland Islands has close connections with Uruguay, which is why we wanted to provide assistance to our friends as the effects of the Coronavirus continue.
“CEPRODIH was a natural choice for our donation as it has an excellent track record in supporting people to overcome social and economic obstacles – problems which are only exacerbated during such a challenging time. We hope our contribution can help CEPRODIH to keep making such an important difference to so many people’s lives both now and in the future.”
You should brush your maths. £ 5.000 in both cases.Posted 17 hours ago +1
Well, of course Chile has a much greater population than Uruguay. But these donations are given to NGO:s and not to the states. And £ 5.000 is a rather big sum coming from such a small population if you count per capita. Perhaps they want to show that they appreciate those countries, in contrast to their closest neighbour. It is a symbolic gesture.Posted 12 hours ago +1
you pay 5000 to have advertisingPosted 3 hours ago 0