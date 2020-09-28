Islands Games in Guernsey postponed because of coronavirus

The IIGA said it will work with the organizers of Guernsey 2021 and Orkney 2023, the next hosts, to find a new date.

Next year's Island Games in Guernsey have been postponed because of coronavirus, the International Island Games Association has confirmed. The event, which was due to be held between 3-9 July 2021, has not been canceled altogether but a decision is yet to be made on when it will now take place.

“We are dealing with two confirmed host islands - Guernsey and Orkney. In order to get it right, we are not ready at this time to confirm the date or year for the next Games. As an executive committee, we will discuss the future Games with Guernsey, Orkney, and our member islands, before we make a decision”, said Jorgen Petterson, IIGA Chairman

The IIGA announced the news to representatives from all 23 member islands (including the Falklands) during its AGM, held remotely on Saturday. Initial estimates suggested more than 3,000 athletes and officials were preparing to come to Guernsey next year with the island set to host the Games for a record third time.

Local organizers said they had been planning for all eventualities since the outbreak of Covid 19, which has left the international sporting calendar in tatters this year.

“In all of our planning, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, spectators, supporters and our Guernsey community have always been our priority, and will continue to be so. Whereas we know that this announcement comes as a huge disappointment, we would like to thank all our volunteers, sponsors and sports coordinators for their continued support”, Dame Mary Perkins, Chair, Guernsey 2021 Organizing Committee said.

The chair of the organizing committee for the 2023 edition in Orkney said they will continue with plans to welcome the Games “as and when we can”. Orkney - with a population of around 22,000 - will be the smallest host island to put on the Island Games since Shetland in 2005.