Falklands have a new Head of Environment

1st Thursday, October 2020 - 08:59 UTC Full article

Dr. Rachel Cooper will be joining the Falkland Islands Government as the new Head of Environment from this week. Dr Cooper has lived in the Falkland Islands since September 2018 and during that time has worked as an independent consultant in bio-economics, ecology, marine resource science and decision support for environmental management and governance.

She has also authored two reports relating to the potential design of the proposed Falkland Islands Marine Management Areas.

Dr. Cooper also holds a PhD from the University of Cape Town as well as MSc and BSc honors degrees.

According to a press release the new Environment Department will continue work already begun as part of the broader remit of the Policy and Economic Development Unit.