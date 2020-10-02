IMF mission expected next week in Argentina, announced minister Guzmán

Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday that a mission from the International Monetary Fund will arrive in the country next week as the country looks to negotiate a new program with the organization.
“There is a constant, constructive dialogue. This week we have been working in a virtual way together with a mission. On Tuesday a mission will be arriving,” Guzman said, speaking in a televised interview with local publication Ambito.
Argentina needs a new deal with the IMF to replace a failed US$ 57 billion program struck in 2018, which was unable to stave off an economic crisis that saw the country fall into default earlier this year, since cured with a major debt restructuring.
Guzman said that economic policy “fine tuning” was needed to bolster growth, including harmonizing interest rates.
Argentina is headed for an economic contraction of around 12% this year, which would be the third straight year of recession, while investors have been rattled recently by moves to tighten capital controls to protect dwindling reserves.
What You Want MORE MONEY !!! You can`t Pay the Loans you`ve already got ! Unless the Money is to Create Jobs and New Business the Word from the IMF should be a Polite & Loud NO.Posted 1 hour ago 0
