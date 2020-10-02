Get our news on your inbox! x

IMF mission expected next week in Argentina, announced minister Guzmán

Friday, October 2nd 2020 - 09:51 UTC
Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday that a mission from the International Monetary Fund will arrive in the country next week as the country looks to negotiate a new program with the organization.

“There is a constant, constructive dialogue. This week we have been working in a virtual way together with a mission. On Tuesday a mission will be arriving,” Guzman said, speaking in a televised interview with local publication Ambito.

Argentina needs a new deal with the IMF to replace a failed US$ 57 billion program struck in 2018, which was unable to stave off an economic crisis that saw the country fall into default earlier this year, since cured with a major debt restructuring.

Guzman said that economic policy “fine tuning” was needed to bolster growth, including harmonizing interest rates.

Argentina is headed for an economic contraction of around 12% this year, which would be the third straight year of recession, while investors have been rattled recently by moves to tighten capital controls to protect dwindling reserves.

Categories: Economy, Politics, Argentina.
Tags: Argentine debt, IMF, Martin Guzman.

