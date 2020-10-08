Chile exports beef to China, and imports from Paraguay for domestic consumption

Chilean beef exports reached 16,673 tons between January and August 2020, a 35.7% over the same period last year according to data from the Bovine Meat Bulletin released by the Ministry of Agriculture’s Office of Agricultural Studies and Policies (ODEPA).

The main export market is China, with a 49% increase in shipments, reaching 14,641 tons, for a FOB value of US$ 55 million.

On the other hand, beef imports varied greatly due to the pandemic. As a result, a reduction of 15.2% was registered when compared to Jan-August 2019, reaching 130,490 tons, of which 42.7% was from Paraguay, which is the main meat supplier in Chile, followed closely by Brazil.

The international meat market remains very active. In the case of China, international reports indicate that demand continues although the situation changes weekly. Regarding the US market, USDA revised the projections for higher beef imports and per capita consumption this year.

Finally, in the case of Europe, the appearance of a second wave of Covid-19, and the outbreak of African swine fever in Germany may have an impact on beef demand in the short and medium-term.