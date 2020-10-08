Falklands' government reviewing coronavirus quarantine policies

The Falkland Islands Government is reviewing some of the detailed policies around coronavirus quarantine to ascertain whether current arrangements remain satisfactory.

Each person travelling to the Falkland Islands receives a copy of the latest guidance from the Chief Medical Officer, which outlines how they should undertake quarantine at home. The key things to remember are

During quarantine you are restricted to your home and your garden and you should remain there unless you require medical assistance or there is an emergency

During quarantine do not meet friends, go to work, school or public areas, or use public transport until you have completed your 14 full days of quarantine

You can order groceries, electricity cards, fuel, other shopping or medication over the phone and the delivery instruction needs to state that the items are to be left outside or in the porch, as is appropriate for your home

Do not invite or allow visitors to enter your property or garden, only those who live in your household should be allowed to stay

You cannot go for a walk, run or drive, even to a remote place.

Illness reminder

The Falklands' hospital, KEMH would also like to remind everyone that should you have a cold or flu-like illness, or any gastrointestinal illness,then please stay at home; do not go to work or school.

If you are unwell with any viral-type illness, KEMH asks that you call them on 28000 butDO NOT go to the hospital. Members of staff will provide advice to you on the phone. A reminder that the symptoms of Covid-19 are:

A new or worsening cough

A high temperature

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Sneezing and runny nose

Temporary loss of taste or smell

The results of the Covid-19 survey, alongside a number of recommendations, are on track to be presented to the Government’s Corporate Management Team and MLAs by early November, and it is anticipated that publication will follow those discussions.