“The political problem in Argentina is Cristina Kirchner,” Morales Solá

14th Wednesday, October 2020 - 09:23 UTC Full article

“The problem of the economy is Cristina Kirchner” is the title of her publication in the newspaper La Nación

Argentina is experiencing an economic and health crisis due to the coronavirus. This is why there are many critics of the management of the Government of Alberto Fernández. One of the most vocal is the former president and current vice-president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

In fact, the prominent Argentine columnist Joaquín Morales Solá attributes much of the crisis to her. “The problem of the economy is Cristina Kirchner” is the title of her publication in the newspaper La Nación. “Is Miguel Pesce, president of the Central Bank, to blame for the exchange rate debacle, or is Martin Guzmán, who is responsible for only part of the economy, to blame?”

Although the economic team is politically exhausted, it would be unfair to attribute to them responsibilities that belong to others. Since the economy has a political problem, which is the lack of business and social confidence, it is the responsibility of political leaders to ensure that Argentina now explores the very threshold of collapse.

The fundamental conflict can be summarised in one paragraph: Cristina Kirchner cannot be the political head of a country with an economy in crisis,“ she begins. He adds that ”the basic problem is her, especially Cristina Kirchner, who writes inflammatory tweets about legal security and also commits acts in that sense The choice is not between the economy or health, but between the economic solution or Cristina's political power.“

Morales Solá wonders, ”is Cristina also willing to ruin the party with the Monetary Fund for the President? If that were the case, what does the Vice-President want? No one disputes her position or the constitutional duties she must perform. But none of that has anything to do with the government or the economy.“

And to close, he points out that ”the quarantine worked to stop time everywhere, except in Cristina's own territories. It never delayed any of her projects, her revenge or her interests. The problem of the economy is political and has the name of the vice-president. Before hitting the wall, the President must decide whether to make a significant turnaround in his administration. Politics, the economy and social patience are too close to exhaustion.