“The political problem in Argentina is Cristina Kirchner,” Morales Solá

Argentina is experiencing an economic and health crisis due to the coronavirus. This is why there are many critics of the management of the Government of Alberto Fernández. One of the most vocal is the former president and current vice-president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.
In fact, the prominent Argentine columnist Joaquín Morales Solá attributes much of the crisis to her. “The problem of the economy is Cristina Kirchner” is the title of her publication in the newspaper La Nación. “Is Miguel Pesce, president of the Central Bank, to blame for the exchange rate debacle, or is Martin Guzmán, who is responsible for only part of the economy, to blame?”
Although the economic team is politically exhausted, it would be unfair to attribute to them responsibilities that belong to others. Since the economy has a political problem, which is the lack of business and social confidence, it is the responsibility of political leaders to ensure that Argentina now explores the very threshold of collapse.
The fundamental conflict can be summarised in one paragraph: Cristina Kirchner cannot be the political head of a country with an economy in crisis,“ she begins. He adds that ”the basic problem is her, especially Cristina Kirchner, who writes inflammatory tweets about legal security and also commits acts in that sense The choice is not between the economy or health, but between the economic solution or Cristina's political power.“
Morales Solá wonders, ”is Cristina also willing to ruin the party with the Monetary Fund for the President? If that were the case, what does the Vice-President want? No one disputes her position or the constitutional duties she must perform. But none of that has anything to do with the government or the economy.“
And to close, he points out that ”the quarantine worked to stop time everywhere, except in Cristina's own territories. It never delayed any of her projects, her revenge or her interests. The problem of the economy is political and has the name of the vice-president. Before hitting the wall, the President must decide whether to make a significant turnaround in his administration. Politics, the economy and social patience are too close to exhaustion.
***“The political problem in Argentina is Cristina Kirchner,”*** says Joaquin Morales Solá..., defined in the above article as a...: ***“Prominent Argentine columnist”***...
Well..., that seems to be yet another difference between us Argies and them Brutish...
Whilst they execute their Lord Haw Haw's..., we allow ours to continuee living..., working..., progressing..., and being defined by the Brutish media as ***“Prominent Argentine columnists”***...
https://www.barilochense.com/notas/documento-exclusivo-morales-sola-al-descubierto?ayuda=1
Capisce...?
In response to “Think” Although I have not previously considered the journalistic prominence of the Argentine columnist Joaquín Morales Solá. I decided to just do a “Wiki Search” about him. His journalistic history goes way back and he seems to have held a number of prominent journalistic posts. It seems that he diverged away from the Kirchner a number of years ago and now like all those who 'have been born again in a new light' has switched to strong opposition of that camp. This can be understood by all but the blind.Posted 5 hours ago 0
Just because you change sides does not automatically make you no longer a 'Prominent Argentine Columnist' . With this in mind I believe that your attack on the MercoPress unfounded especially as it is based in Uruguay and not in the area known as the British Isles or any overseas territory that uses 'The Westminster' form of government. If you were not specifically attacking MercoPress then it may have been better to refer to the media group to which you refer as, maybe, the English speaking press which should clear up this disputed section of your comment.
1) Argentine columnist Joaquín Morales Solá diverged away from normal human ethic behaviour a number of years ago... most precisely during the seventies were he documentedly was a spokesman for the dictatorship and visited several of their torture & killing camps...
All readily available information on Google...
I even linked to a 10 years auld article...
2) Since when is it an “Attack” to disclose the true source of financing and Ideology of an information source...?
Just go to the British Falkland Islands Association site...: https://www.fiassociation.com/links
Scroll down to...: “FALKLAND ISLANDS NEWS AGENCIES”
Whats the name of the last NEWS AGENCY on that short British list...?
3) As you soooooo well expressed it in your comment above..., Mr Whelan...:
***“This can be understood by all but the blind.”***
Capisce...?