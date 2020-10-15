Falklands congratulates Dr. Edwards and Sukey Cameron on OBE honours

Dr Rebecca Edwards and former UK Representative Sukey Cameron

The Falkland Islands Government wishes to congratulate Chief Medical Officer Dr Rebecca Edwards and former UK Representative Sukey Cameron, on each being awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list published this weekend. Both now become Officers of the Order of the British Empire for services to the Falkland Islands Community.

Speaking of the honour, Dr Edwards said: “I feel very grateful for the honour, but it really reflects the amazing team effort made by everyone at KEMH and those working within the community to support the health and wellbeing of our population. Providing medical care in the Falklands presents unique challenges so it is gratifying for us to receive this recognition.”

Sukey Cameron added: “I was very surprised to be nominated for the award but I am delighted to receive it. I believe it is as much in recognition of the excellent work of FIGO and colleagues, past and present, as it is for me personally.”