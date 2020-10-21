A FIGAS refurbished BN-2 Islander delivered to Air Alderney

Air Alderney has taken delivery of its first BN-2 Islander in the form of G-BLNI (msn 2188), according to the UK civil aircraft register. The 1987-vintage aircraft was previously operated by the Falkland Islands Government Air Service, FIGAS as VP-FBI. It remains parked at London Biggin Hill, according to Flightradar24 ADS-B data, but is already in Air Alderney's livery.

The start-up regional specialist initially planned to launch in 2017 using another BN-2 Islander, G-BJED (msn 2119), which has, however, never been delivered and remains registered to the manufacturer, Britten-Norman. After a myriad of delays, the carrier revised its launch plans to 2020, although these were then impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the carrier's Facebook page, it is currently using G-BLNI for crew training and familiarization flights. The airline has yet to obtain its Air Operator's Certificate.

“Please know that we are still working hard to obtain the relevant licensing required in order to commence our operations. Although this is taking longer than anticipated we have not given up and will get there,” Air Alderney said on its website.

The start-up is in the process of adding another BN-2 Islander, currently 5B-CHD (msn 166). This aircraft was previously operated in Cyprus by a private owner. It was ferried from Larnaca to Biggin Hill on August 28, 2020, and remains parked at the British airport. The 1970 aircraft used to be registered as G-BJWL prior to its export from the UK in 1989.