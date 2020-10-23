OAS reiterates support for Falklands' sovereignty talks between Argentina and UK

Minister Solá thanked hemisphere countries for their continued solidarity in the recovery of the South Atlantic Islands

The General Assembly of the Organization of American States, OAS, supported a declaration on the Falklands/Malvinas question, reaffirming once again the need for the governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations on the disputed sovereignty with the purpose of finding a peaceful solution to the prolonged controversy.

The annual ritual process, this time in Washington on Thursday during the 50th General Assembly, renewed the constant support of the region to the Malvinas Question, and reiterates that resolving the sovereignty dispute over the Falklands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and surrounding maritime spaces continues as a standing issue of hemispheric interest.

The Argentine foreign minister, Felipe Solá, thanked hemisphere countries for their continued solidarity in the recovery of the South Atlantic Islands, “respecting the way of life of its inhabitants and in compliance with International Law, is a permanent and unrenounceable objective of Argentina consecrated in the Constitution and as a State policy.”

Daniel Filmus, Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Secretary underlined the regional support of the Argentine claim and recalled that this year following on the initiative of president Alberto Fernandez, a bill creating the National Council on issues relative to the Malvinas was approved, with a plural backing and with the purpose of outlining and sustaining mid and long term State policies.

According to the report from the Argentine foreign ministry, several countries reaffirmed their support for the resumption of negotiations between Argentina and UK to resolve the sovereignty dispute. The release mentions the representatives from Peru, Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Suriname and Uruguay.

Furthermore Paraguay transmitted the support from Mercosur and associated members heads of state; Ecuador referred to the commitment from the Group of 77 plus China expressed during the last meeting of foreign ministers. Mexico iterated the support of Celac and Nicaragua from the Central American Integration System.

Foreign minister Solá participated in the debate with Pablo Tettamanti, Foreign affairs secretary and the foreign ministry cabinet chief, Guillermo Justo Chavez.