Evo Morales leave Argentina for Venezuela

25th Sunday, October 2020 - 08:40 UTC Full article

Morales, the first indigenous head of state of the South American country, resigned last year after nearly 14 years in office, following social uprisings

Bolivia's former president Evo Morales has traveled to Venezuela from Argentina, where he was living in exile, according to media reports.

Morales reportedly flew in a plane with the colours of Venezuela's state airline, taking off from Buenos Aires' international airport, Argentina's state news agency Telam reported on Saturday, citing official sources.

Buenos Aires media reported that Morales wanted to meet Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, and would return to Argentina in the near future.

Morales' former economy minister, Luis Arce, officially won Bolivia's presidential election last weekend.

The Organization of American States (OAS) accused him of fraud in elections in which he claimed victory a year ago, a charge that researchers have since questioned.

Morales and his supporters said there had been a coup.

He left first for Mexico, before leaving for Argentina shortly afterwards, when a leftist government came to power in December.

Last week, Morales said he would return to his home country sooner or later, though under Bolivia's interim conservative government he has faced several investigations, including on terror charges.

Venezuela was one of the closest allies of the Morales government.