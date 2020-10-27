Falklands awards extension of oil licenses until 2022 to Borders & Southern

Oil company Borders & Southern Petroleum said it has been granted an extension to its Falkland Islands licenses.
The licenses -- PL018, PL019 and PL020 -- granted exclusive rights for surveying, drilling and production and were due to expire on 31 October.
The company had been granted an extension by the Falkland Islands government until 31 January 2022. That brought them into line with the expiry date for the company's Darwin discovery area license.
There was no additional work program commitment associated with the license extension.
Geeeeeeee...Posted 12 hours ago 0
At half an Engrish penny per share... this BS company has..., as sawy investors luuv to say...:
“ Minimal downside risk with huge upside potential...”
Anybody interested in helping the Falklands should consider taking an extra mortgage on their homes and buy 500,000 shares...!
How are YPF shares doing Think? Talk about BS companies lol !Posted 8 hours ago 0