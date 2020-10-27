Falklands awards extension of oil licenses until 2022 to Borders & Southern

The licenses – PL018, PL019 and PL020 – granted exclusive rights for surveying, drilling and production and were due to expire on 31 October.

Oil company Borders & Southern Petroleum said it has been granted an extension to its Falkland Islands licenses.

The company had been granted an extension by the Falkland Islands government until 31 January 2022. That brought them into line with the expiry date for the company's Darwin discovery area license.

There was no additional work program commitment associated with the license extension.