China takes 51,4% more soybeans from Brazil than in September last year

28th Wednesday, October 2020 - 09:00 UTC Full article

In total, China imported 9.8 million tons of soy from all sources in September, an increase of 19% over the previous year

China imported 51,4% more Brazilian soy during September, than in the same month a year ago according to a release from the Chinese Customs on 25 October. Brazil exported 7.25 million tons of oilseed to China in September compared to 4.79 million tons in the same period in 2019, according to the agency.

In total, China imported 9.8 million tons of soy from all sources in September, an increase of 19% over the previous year. The Chinese soybean mills are demanding grains to crush to help feed farmers since the Chinese swine herd is recovering from the impact of an outbreak of African swine fever.

China imported 1.17 million tons of soy from the United States in September, down 32.4% from the same month a year ago, when shipments arrived that were negotiated during a truce in the US-China trade dispute. According to analysts and traders, China’s general soy imports are expected to decline in the coming months, as shipments from Brazil decline due to the off-season.

Soy reserves in China fell to 7 million tons in the week of October 18, after reaching a peak close to 8 million tons in early September. China’s soybean meal reserves dipped to 937,900 tons, down from the record 1.27 million tons reached in early September.