Argentina extends social welfare coverage to one million more children

30th Friday, October 2020 - 18:12 UTC Full article

The Universal Child Allowance contributes some US$ 45 per child basically for needy or vulnerable households

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday signed a decree that extends social welfare coverage to one million more children and teenagers.

The government is allocating Universal Child Allowance, which amounts to 30 billion pesos (some US$ 383 million), to expand the program. The allowance contributes 3,540 Pesos (some US$ 45) per child to needy households.

When the plan was first launched 11 years ago, “it was something revolutionary in social security in Argentina. It marked the first time that a plan was universalized to protect the most vulnerable children, and that plan has worked very well, reaching those who need it the most,” said president Fernandez.

The program currently covers 4 million minors up to 18 years of age whose mother or father is unemployed, or doing informal jobs, or belongs to vulnerable groups.