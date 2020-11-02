Brazilians march in Sao Paulo against the Chinese vaccine and mandatory immunization

More than 300 Brazilians gathered on São Paulo's main commercial thoroughfare on Sunday to protest state Governor João Doria's support for mandatory COVID-19 immunization and testing the potential vaccine developed by China's Sinovac.
Doria has previously spoken in favor of making immunizations mandatory, once vaccines are available, sparking a spat with President Jair Bolsonaro who vows it will be voluntary. The Supreme Court's chief justice has said the court will ultimately decide on the issue.
A number of vaccines are obligatory in Brazil, including for example Hepatitis B which is given to newborns. Brazil has had great success with large vaccination campaigns in the past, eradicating polio in the 1980s for example.
In São Paulo, the Sinovac vaccine is being tested as part of phase III clinical trials with support from the Doria government.
Brazil's federal health ministry announced last month it would buy 46 million doses of the vaccine, contingent on regulatory approval, in a deal supported by state governors. But a day later President Jair Bolsonaro said that Brazil would not buy the vaccine.
Bolsonaro has bashed China intermittently since the campaign trail in 2018, over the Asian countries growing investments and influence in Brazil.
The protestors in São Paulo rallied in support of Bolsonaro, with one demonstrator holding a sign saying “We are not guinea pigs” and another in a mask that said “no vaccine.” Many of the tightly packed protestors did not wear masks.
“We're against the authoritarian Chinese ambassador João Doria, who would now make the vaccine compulsory against our wishes,” protestor Andre Petros said. “This doesn't happen anywhere in the world, not even in China.”
Brazil has the third-worst outbreak of coronavirus globally, with 5.5 million cases, after the United States and India.
Good to see our Brazilian brothers and sisters protesting against the plans of the capitalist oligarchs in Brazil trying to make money out of the pandemic. We, the people of Latin America, will not accept mandatory vaccines from the money worshipping devils. The Socialist movement will push back and deny the materialists their speculative fortune making plans,Posted 3 hours ago 0
There were no 200 people at the “demonstration”. They all fit on an average bus.Posted 1 hour ago 0
São Paulo, city, has 8.5 million inhabitants. Less than 300 people do not accept to be vaccinated. Good!
Fito GarciaPosted 11 minutes ago 0
300 protesters out of a potential 210 million who will probably want to take the vaccine, whether it is the Coronavac or the one being tested by Oxford University /Astra Zeneca, represents 0,0000014 % of the population....wow, what an expressive number....right ?
As for making money out of the pandemic, perhaps - but all big pharma always does, so what's new ?. But shouldn't affect the population, as like most vaccines here, it will most likely be free. As for the cost to the State, good and well - better than having it stolen by our 'honest' politicians.
Comparisons aside, if some idiots want to risk their lives, it's their problem, but when they become the source of contamination to others, it's a whole different ball game.
It is very likely that those who can't produce a vaccination certificate after vaccination is available, will probably be subject to all sorts of restrictions......no credit from public banks, unable to get a passport, not allowed in restaurants, shops etc.....and if they get infected and need medical help, it will be provided, at a cost....not for free.
Hope they enjoy 'their' new normal.