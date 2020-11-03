Falklands' next Chief Executive will make a familiarization visit to the Islands

Successful candidate Andy Keeling and his wife Anya will travel to the Islands on 9 November for a three-week familiarisation visit

Following the recent selection process to appoint a new Chief Executive for the Falkland Islands, successful candidate Andy Keeling and his wife Anya will travel to the Islands on 9 November for a three-week familiarisation visit. Andy was given a conditional offer in September 2020, with the expectation that he will take up the post in April 2021.

The first two weeks of the programme will be conducted while Andy and his wife remain in quarantine, and will include virtual meetings with FIG directors and heads of service, Government House officials, as well as private sector representatives, including fishing, agriculture and tourism. The third week will provide the opportunity to get out and about to experience the Falkland Islands geography, hospitality and culture first-hand.

Director of HR, Carol Hever, said: “While this is not an induction, it is an opportunity for Andy and his wife to become more familiar with the Falkland Islands – initially this will involve a series of online introductions with key people and virtual presentations to provide a backdrop across the whole of government and beyond. In the third week, once quarantine requirements have been satisfied, we look forward to showcasing some of the incredible experiences that the Falkland Islands have to offer, so that he can get to know his new home before he joins us next year.”

Current Chief Executive Barry Rowland remains in post and will conduct a full handover in April 2021 before he then departs the Islands in May.

Andy Keeling added: “Anya and I are very excited to visit the Falkland Islands, our future new home. We are extremely grateful for the fascinating programme that has been put together for us, and we are looking forward to meeting our future friends and colleagues, and discovering some of the Islands’ charms first-hand. We are also extremely happy to work our way through the Malvina House Hotel menu during our two weeks of quarantine! I am especially keen to understand better the challenges and opportunities facing the Falkland Islands and to be able to start forming the professional relationships needed to help drive forward the ambitions of all Falkland Islanders.”

Andy and Anya are due to arrive in the Falkland Islands on 9 November 2020.