Falklands' puts in practice trainee program to prepare next generation leaders

3rd Tuesday, November 2020 - 06:59 UTC Full article

”I hope that I am able to make a positive impact, bring a fresh perspective, and learn from many of the government employees that I will work alongside,” said Shannon Alazia

Ariane said, ”I applied for the role because I wanted build upon my education whilst broadening my exposure to the different sectors ...

The Falkland Islands Government welcomed on Tuesday Shannon Alazia and Ariane Brownlee as its first two management trainees for a two-year initiative aimed at identifying and supporting the next generation of leaders across government. This new program is designed to provide a consistent approach to job training and study through a two-year schedule of activities to prepare participants for future supervisory and management roles.

Each trainee will receive training and perform duties in several departments. This will be done on rotation and in a structured way. The first year will comprise five months within Policy and Economic Development, followed by another five months in Development and Commercial services. The remaining two months will be a series of shorter rotations within other areas across FIG to allow trainees to gain an understanding of the wider areas of government.

In the second year there will be three rotations of three months each within the Attorney General’s office, the Human Resources Directorate and the Treasury. The final three months of the second year will include one month with Members of the Legislative Assembly and time in any remaining departments not previously visited.

A separate government mentor will be identified for each trainee for the duration of the programme and they will meet regularly to update on progress and provide support. Additionally, there will be a quarterly meeting with the Chief Executive and Director of Human Resources to provide oversight throughout the two years. To successfully complete the programme, trainees will need to complete a range of duties with associated outcomes and also undertake a formal qualification.

Speaking of the opportunity, Shannon Alazia said: “I moved back home to the Falklands in March 2020 after completing a Geography BSc degree in 2019. I applied for the role because I’m interested in learning more about the goals and challenges of the Falkland Islands Government. The programme will allow me to experience working on a variety of projects in a number of different professional environments. I hope that I am able to make a positive impact, bring a fresh perspective, and learn from many of the government employees that I will work alongside.”

Adding in her hopes for the programme, Ariane Brownlee said: “I returned to the Islands in 2017 after completing a BA Hons in Tourism Management. I applied for the role because I wanted build upon my education whilst broadening my exposure to the different sectors and industries that work towards to the prosperity of the Falkland Islands.

“I hope that with exposure to all the facets of government it will give me the foundations to my future career. I look forward to the challenge that is ahead and the valuable knowledge that I will gain throughout the programme.”

Chief Executive, Barry Rowland, said: “This is a structured way to support our young people to start out on a new career path. While in the past we have offered internships and graduate programmes, this initiative is focused on training and preparing participants for a future management role within FIG. We are pleased to have two strong candidates who impressed us throughout the recruitment process and who I am sure will make the most of the opportunity over the 24 months ahead.”

MLA Barry Elsby, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said: “Part of developing the civil service workforce is ensuring that we have the skills needed to carry our nation forward, by creating a culture of succession planning. This is an excellent example of how this could work in practice, by training some of our brightest and committed young people for a career within the Government or elsewhere. I hope that both of our trainees get a great deal out of this experience and that in two years’ time they are ready to start management-level role in an area that plays to their strengths and interests.”